Greek police arrest 4 Pakistani teens on rape charges

ATHENS, Greece — Greek police say four Pakistani teenagers have been arrested in a refugee camp on the eastern Aegean island of Lesbos on charges of raping another teenage boy.

Police said Wednesday the four boys, all aged 17, were arrested in Moria camp Sunday and face felony charges of rape and child pornography.

The four are accused of collectively assaulting a 16-year-old, also from Pakistan, and recording their actions on mobile phones. The 16-year-old was seen by a medical examiner and a child psychologist, while the four arrested boys are to appear before an investigative judge.