Indonesia evacuating tourists after Mount Barujari eruption
A
A
Share via Email
JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesian authorities are searching for several hundred tourists after Mount Barujari on Lombok island spewed a massive column of ash into the atmosphere and have evacuated more than 1,100 others, the country's disaster agency said Wednesday.
The volcano, also known as the Child of Rinjani because it sits within the Mount Rinjani caldera, erupted without warning on Tuesday afternoon, delaying flights from airports in Lombok and nearby Bali. The ash column reached 2,000
Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said that nearly 400 foreign and local tourists had been registered since Sunday to climb the mountain, leaving from Sembalun monitoring post, about 11
"We are still searching for about 389 other tourists, mostly foreign tourists, to find out their condition and to evacuate them immediately," Nugroho said.
There have been no reports of injuries from the eruption.
The eruption interrupted flights for several hours at Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali, about 135
Farms and trees around the 3,726-meter (12,224-feet) -high volcano were coated in a thin layer of
Rinjani is among about 130 active volcanoes in Indonesia. The archipelago is prone to volcanic eruptions and earthquakes because of its location on the Pacific "Ring of Fire."