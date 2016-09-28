News / World

Martin Shkreli raffling chance to punch him in face

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2016 file photo, Pharmaceutical chief Martin Shkreli smiles on Capitol Hill in Washington during the House Committee on Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on his former company's decision to raise the price of a lifesaving medicine. Shkreli announced on Twitter Sept. 26, 2016, that he would offer up a chance to punch him in the face as part of a fundraiser for the son of his former PR consultant, who recently died. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

NEW YORK — Embattled pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli is giving some people what they want — a chance to punch him in the face.

Shkreli came under fire last year for jacking up the price of a lifesaving malaria medication 5,000 per cent . He has also pleaded not guilty to federal charges of defrauding potential investors.

Shkreli said on Twitter this week that he would offer the chance to hit him to the highest bidder on eBay. After the eBay listing was removed, he said those donating to a fundraiser would be entered into a raffle to punch him. Shkreli says he's also open to getting dinner with the winner instead.

Shkreli says the money raised will go to the son of his PR consultant, Mike Kulich, who died following a battle with cancer.

