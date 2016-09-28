32 people missing in China landslides following typhoon

BEIJING — At least 32 people are missing after two landslides struck villages in southeastern China following a typhoon.

A rescue operation is underway in Sucun village in China's Zhejiang province, south of Shanghai, after a Wednesday evening landslide. The state-run Xinhua News Agency reports that authorities have rescued 15 people in Sucun but say 26 more are missing.

Another six people are missing in Baofeng village, also in Zhejiang, after a landslide destroyed their homes.