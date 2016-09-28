Migratory bird struggles for shelter as chimneys torn down

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Vaux's (pronounced VOX) Swift, a tiny migratory bird species, has adapted well to urban living and now roosts in old brick chimneys along the West Coast during its annual migration from Canada to Central America and back.

But the birds' numbers are dwindling and scientists worry it may be because the pre-1940 brick chimneys the species prefers are being demolished for urban redevelopment and because of earthquake fears.

A move is afoot to build replacement towers for the birds.