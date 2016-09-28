Moore goes before ethics panel on gay marriage order

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore will appear before a judicial discipline panel Wednesday to answer accusations that he tried to block gay couples from marrying in the Deep South state.

The outspoken Republican jurist could be removed from office for the second time in 13 years if the Court of the Judiciary finds he violated the state's canons of judicial ethics.

Moore is accused of urging Alabama's 68 probate judges to refuse marriage licenses to gay couples in defiance of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling. Moore has vehemently denied the accusation, saying he never told probate judges what they should do.

The accusations against Moore come during a season of political upheaval in Alabama. The state's house speaker was removed from office this summer for ethics violations and a committee is investigating if there are grounds to impeach Gov. Robert Bentley after he was accused of having an affair with a top staffer.

The charges against Moore stem from a January administrative order he sent probate judges. Moore said a prior Alabama Supreme Court order from March to refuse marriage licenses to gay couples had not been lifted and remained in "full force and effect."

The nine-member Court of the Judiciary will weigh the intent with the memo: Was it a defiant effort to try to block gay marriage or, as Moore contends, a status report in response to probate judges' questions?

Moore's attorney Mat Staver said the chief justice told the judges that he was not at "liberty" to offer them advice on what to do. Staver said probate judges were asking questions because the Alabama Supreme Court had not lifted the order after indicating they would make a decision.

John Carroll, a lawyer for the Judicial Inquiry Commission — the group that brought the charges against Moore — told the court last month that Moore's purpose was clear and now is trying to "pretend away" the charges.

Moore has the opportunity to take the witness stand in the trial-like proceeding although it is unclear if he will do so.

Moore, previously best known for his defiant display of a Ten Commandments monument at the state house, returned to national prominence during the legal wrangling in Alabama over same-sex marriage.

The Court of the Judiciary in 2003 removed Moore as chief justice after he refused to obey a federal court order to remove the Ten Commandments monument from the lobby of the state judicial building. He was re-elected in 2012.