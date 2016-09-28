5.5 magnitude quake hits west Nicaragua, killing at least 1

MANAGUA, Nicaragua — A magnitude 5.5 earthquake hit western Nicaragua near the capital Wednesday, causing at least one death, injuring five people and destroying some homes, authorities said.

Government spokeswoman Rosario Murillo said a 78-year-old woman in the town of Nagarote apparently died from fright of the temblor.

Five people were injured and at least six homes collapsed in La Paz Centro, the township closest to the epicenter, said Marcio Ocon, the Red Cross director in the region. Electrical power was knocked out in La Paz Centro.

The U.S. Geological Survey initially gave the magnitude as 5.1 and said the quake occurred at 10:49 a.m. It later revised the magnitude upward to 5.5. The quake was centred about 28 miles (46 kilometres ) northwest of Nicaragua's capital, Managua. It occurred at a depth of about 4 miles (7 kilometres ).