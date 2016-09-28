No charges against deputy who shot inmate in airport scuffle

DALLAS — A Dallas County grand jury has opted not to indict a former sheriff's deputy from Oklahoma who shot an inmate during a 2015 escape attempt at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

A Dallas County District Attorney's office spokeswoman said the grand jury made the decision Monday. Former Tulsa County sheriff's deputy John Werts and another deputy were escorting Brent Taff from Utah to Oklahoma in February 2015 to face charges of threatening a judge overseeing a separate kidnapping case against him.

While in an airport bathroom, authorities say Taff attacked Werts, who then shot him in the hand as he tried to escape. The other deputy stopped Taff.