Russian man suspected of breaking law with drone in Warsaw

WARSAW, Poland — Warsaw prosecutors have officially informed a Russian citizen that he is suspected of violating Polish aviation law by flying a drone over Polish government buildings in Warsaw.

In Poland, this is the first step toward charges being possibly pressed against the man, identified only as Ivan K., in line with Poland's privacy regulations.

Police detained the man Monday on suspicion he was operating a drone that was flying in the prohibited area around Prime Minister Beata Szydlo's office and other state buildings.

Spokesman for the prosecutors, Michal Dziekanski, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that following questioning the man was given a suspect status and released.