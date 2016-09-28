Separatists say Russian troops staging exercises in Moldova
CHISINAU, Moldova — The news agency of the Trans-Dniester separatist region in Moldova says Russian troops have begun another round of military exercises in the territory.
The drills started Tuesday.
Russian troops have staged military exercises with separatist troops several times in recent months. Moldovan authorities have criticized the exercises, calling them illegal.
About 1,000 Russian troops are stationed in Trans-Dniester on an ongoing basis to carry out peacekeeping duties and guard weapon depots.