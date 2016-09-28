South African police clash with student protesters

JOHANNESBURG — South African media say police fired rubber bullets during clashes with university students protesting for free education.

The violence broke out Wednesday at Rhodes University in Grahamstown.

The African News Agency says 10 students were arrested during the confrontation with police.

Several South African universities have suspended classes because of clashes between police and students as well as arson and other vandalism on campuses.

The protests, which are opposed by some students who want to study, echo larger demonstrations in 2015 that forced the government to suspend increases to university fees this year.