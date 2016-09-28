Suspected IS militants kill 3 police, 1 civilian in Egypt

EL-ARISH, Egypt — An Egyptian police statement says three policemen and a civilian have been shot dead by suspected Islamic State group militants who ambushed their taxi in the coastal city of el-Arish in the Sinai Peninsula.

The statement by the el-Arish police headquarters says three militants riding a car cut off the taxi, got out and sprayed the three policemen and the driver with gunfire before fleeing the scene.

The driver was seriously wounded and later died in hospital.