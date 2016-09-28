The Latest: California will require Uber, Lyft driver checks

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Latest on legislative action by California Gov. Jerry Brown (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

California will require Uber and Lyft to conduct background checks on all drivers and lay off certain criminals beginning in 2017.

Gov. Jerry Brown announced Wednesday that he signed legislation aiming to protect people who use ride-hailing services.

Beginning Jan. 1, transportation networks cannot employ drivers who are registered sex offenders, violent felons or terrorists. AB1289 will also ban people convicted in the last seven years of assault, domestic violence or driving under the influence.

Companies could be fined up to $5,000 per banned driver.

Uber and Lyft terms and conditions require riders to agree that the companies aren't liable for their safety.

Prosecutors have identified drivers in Los Angeles and San Francisco convicted of murder, sexual assault and other offences that will make them ineligible under the new law.

___

2:15 p.m.

Gov. Jerry Brown won't give state lawmakers greater oversight of California's $64 billion high-speed rail project.

The nonpartisan state legislative analyst recommended the larger role in March, following a surprise shift in the initial direction in the railway.

The Democratic governor announced Wednesday he vetoed AB2847 by Republican Assemblyman Jim Patterson of Fresno.

It would have required rail officials to explain to lawmakers and the public significant changes to their plans including the funding sources and the size, schedule and cost of each segment.

Patterson and others critical of the rail plan say the board that oversees the project has regularly omitted cost estimates.