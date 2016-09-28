The Latest: Clinton, Sanders to campaign in New Hampshire

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the U.S. presidential election (all times EDT):

7:35 a.m.

Hillary Clinton is trying to build on her widely praised debate performance by making a direct appeal to younger voters.

Clinton is campaigning Wednesday in New Hampshire with Bernie Sanders. It's their first joint campaign appearance since their "unity" rally after Sanders endorsed Clinton. She's struggled to win over the young voters whose enthusiasm drove his primary campaign.

Donald Trump is claiming that the debate was a success for him, too. His campaign is celebrating what it says is about $18 million Republicans raised in the day after the debate.

Trump is campaigning in Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin.

Clinton's campaign is also dispatching Michelle Obama to campaign for her in Pennsylvania. The first lady has been one of the most effective campaigners for Democrats this year.

___

3:05 a.m.

Donald Trump is refusing to release his tax returns. But he has turned them over when he stood to make a profit, needed a loan or when a judge forced him.

No one who's seen those documents is allowed to say what's in them.

In all the cases reviewed by The Associated Press, each person, organization, company or government office that has seen copies of Trump's tax returns is barred from discussing their contents. That leaves the public with only glimpses into what his tax returns contain.