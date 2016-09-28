The Latest: Alabama chief justice denies defying high court

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Latest on the disciplinary hearing for Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore has defended his actions on gay marriage, saying he never encouraged probate judges to defy the federal courts.

Moore took the witness stand Wednesday as a judicial discipline panel weighs whether he violated judicial ethics.

Moore said he was only giving a status update when he told probate judges that a January Alabama Supreme Court order to refuse the licenses remained in full force and effect.

The Chief Justice is accused of urging the probate judges to defy the federal courts on gay marriage, but Moore said he was simply clarifying that the order had not been lifted.

Moore called the charges against him "ridiculous," and said he doesn't "encourage anyone to defy a federal court or state court order."

A lawyer for the Judicial Inquiry Commission will cross-examine Moore later this morning.

___

7:30 a.m.

Demonstrators rallied in the early morning light in downtown Montgomery both in support and opposition of Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore.

Moore goes before a judicial disciplinary panel Wednesday on accusations that he urged the state's probate judges to refuse marriage licenses to gay couples. Moore has denied the accusation.

Moore could be removed from the bench for the second time in 13 years if the panel finds he violated judicial ethics.

Rainbow flags dotted the street outside the Alabama judicial building ahead of the 9 a.m. hearing. Madison Clark said love won when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled and Moore should accept that.

Moore's supporters blared Christian music through a loudspeaker on the steps of the judicial building. Some demonstrators in support of Moore said they thought Moore had been falsely accused, and others said they were against homosexuality.

Donna Holman, who drove 12 hours from Iowa, to support Moore said "homosexuality is wrong."

___

3:10 a.m.

Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore is going before a judicial ethics panel to answer charges that he abused his power by trying to block gay couples from marrying in the state.

The state panel that disciplines judges will hold a trial-like proceeding Wednesday.

The outspoken Alabama jurist could be removed from office if the panel determines he violated standards of judicial ethics.

Moore is accused of urging 68 probate judges to defy federal rulings on same-sex marriage. He denies the charge, saying he told judges he couldn't offer them advice.