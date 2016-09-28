The Latest: Funeral set for man shot in Charlotte riots

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Latest on protests following the shooting of a black man by a Charlotte police officer last week (all times local):

9:15 a.m.

A funeral is planned for the man killed in riots last week that followed the shooting death of a black man by Charlotte police.

Local media outlets report Justin Carr's funeral is scheduled for noon Wednesday at Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church. Receiving is set for 11 a.m.

Carr was shot in the head Sept. 21 during violent protests following the shooting death of Keith Lamont Scott. Carr died the next day, and a man faces a murder charge in his death.

___

3:20 a.m.

The local president of the NAACP says the history of the black man killed by a Charlotte, North Carolina, police officer doesn't matter because the officers who confronted him didn't know anything of it before he was shot to death.

Chapter President Corine Mack also said Tuesday that blacks typically are "demonized" after being killed by police.

Court documents say Keith Lamont Scott had a restraining order filed against him a year ago when he threatened to kill his wife and her son with a gun.