The Latest: Lawmakers pass deal to keep Sikorsky Aircraft

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Latest on the Connecticut General Assembly approving a $220 million agreement that will keep Sikorsky Aircraft Corp. in the state. (all times local):

5:45 p.m.

The Connecticut General Assembly has given final legislative approval to a $220 million agreement that will keep Sikorsky Aircraft Corp. in the state to produce a new line of heavy cargo helicopters.

The bill cleared the House of Representatives on Wednesday by a vote of 136-6. Earlier in the day, it passed the Senate 35-1.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's administration reached the deal with Sikorsky and its new owner, Maryland-based Lockheed Martin. Malloy is expected to sign the bill into law. He calls the agreement "bold" and "forward-thinking" and says it will help Sikorsky workers and hundreds of small businesses across the state.

Republican House Minority Leader Themis Klarides (THEHM'-his KLEHR'-ih-dehs) says she supports the deal with "a heavy heart." She says the state shouldn't have to chase after businesses.

The Sikorsky agreement needs approval from union workers, who are expected to OK it. The company would build nearly 200 heavy cargo helicopters in Stratford by 2032.

___

2 p.m.

A $220 million agreement that would keep Sikorsky Aircraft in Connecticut to produce a new line of heavy cargo helicopters for the U.S. military is moving through the General Assembly.

The Senate voted 35-1 Wednesday in favour of the deal. It was recently reached between Sikorsky, Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's administration and Sikorsky's owner, Maryland-based Lockheed Martin. The House is expected to also pass the bill. The deal requires union approval.

Democratic Senate President Martin Looney says Connecticut was competing with Florida, South Carolina, Texas and Georgia. Under the deal, Sikorsky will build nearly 200 CH-53K King Stallion helicopters.

Looney says Connecticut could have lost Sikorsky as work on the Black Hawk helicopter slows.

Republican Sen. Joe Markley opposes the deal, saying Connecticut should instead fix its business climate.

__

11:30 a.m.

Connecticut lawmakers are expected to approve a $220 million agreement that will keep Sikorsky Aircraft in the state, producing a new line of heavy cargo helicopters for the U.S. military.

The General Assembly is meeting Wednesday to vote on the deal, recently reached between Sikorsky, its new owner Lockheed Martin, and Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's administration.

Senate President Martin Looney, a New Haven Democrat, says Connecticut was in competition with states including Florida, South Carolina, Texas and Georgia to build nearly 200 CH-53K King Stallion helicopters, at least through June 2032.

If the state didn't secure the work, he predicts Connecticut could have lost Sikorsky as work on the Black Hawk helicopter winds down.