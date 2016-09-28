The Latest: MU suspends fraternity over racial slur reports

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Latest on racial tension at the University of Missouri (all times local):

9:15 p.m.

The University of Missouri has temporarily suspended the Delta Upsilon fraternity after some black students said members used racial slurs.

The university announced the suspension Wednesday evening, joining the national DU organization in sanctioning the fraternity.

A statement says the fraternity had been cited for other violations of campus policy, including alcohol violations.

A suspended fraternity cannot use university facilities or participate in campus activities such as Homecoming and social events.

___

6 p.m.

A fraternity at the University of Missouri has been suspended while officials investigate reports of racial and sexist slurs directed at black students.

The Delta Upsilon national organization suspended its chapter at the university Wednesday after an incident in which members were accused of shouting slurs at black students late Tuesday, The Columbia Daily Tribune reported (http://j.mp/2duagAs ).

Justin Kirk, executive director of Delta Upsilon International, said in a statement that the emergency suspension would be in effect while the incident is investigated.

The incident began late Tuesday night when a group of white students walked past two members of the Legion of Black Collegians' Activities Committee.

The legion said in a statement that one of the white students yelled a racial slur at the women.

.

___