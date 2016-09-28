The Latest: Probe sought of jetty where pitcher boat crashed

MIAMI — The Latest on Marlins-Fernandez Killed (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio is asking for an investigation into the safety of the rock jetty off South Beach where a weekend boat crash killed Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez and two others.

In a letter Wednesday, the Florida Republican asked the Coast Guard and Army Corps of Engineers to closely examine the jetty, which he says has long been a hazard to boaters. Rubio says the danger is particularly acute at night when the low-lying rocks are difficult to see.

The Coast Guard has said navigational aids meant to guide boats away from the jetty at the mouth of Miami's port were working when the crash happened early Sunday. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the crash.

A public memorial for the 24-year-old star pitcher is set Wednesday afternoon.

_____

8 a.m.

The Miami Marlins have scheduled a public memorial service for pitcher Jose Fernandez, who was killed in a weekend boat crash along with two friends.

The team said in a news release that fans can gather Wednesday along the west side of Marlins Park for the departure of a funeral motorcade at 2:16 p.m. Fernandez wore No. 16 on his jersey.

A public viewing will be held at St. Brendan's Catholic Church from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. A private funeral Mass will be held Thursday for family and Marlins players and personnel.

Instead of flowers, the Fernandez family asks for charitable contributions to the JDF16 Foundation, which is online at www.MiamiFoundation.org/jdf16.