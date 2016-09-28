The Latest: Mayor concerned man shot by police in 1 minute

EL CAJON, Calif. — The Latest on the fatal shooting of a black man by police in a San Diego suburb (all times local):

4 p.m.

The mayor of a California city says two officers who answered the call about a mentally unstable person that led to the shooting of an unarmed black man had received only basic training to deal with people with mental health problems.

El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells said Wednesday the department tries to send out officers who have had specialized mental health training to handle such calls.

But Wells says none were available, so the two officers were sent instead.

Wells says he was concerned that it took police an hour to respond to the report of the mentally unstable person and that victim Alfred Olango was shot dead a minute after officers arrived.

Olango is a refugee from Uganda.

Wells says El Cajon officers get excellent cultural differences training in the city with a large refugee population.

___

1:50 p.m.

Police in the San Diego suburb of El Cajon shot and killed a black man a minute after arriving at the scene to investigate a report of mentally unstable person walking in and out of traffic.

El Cajon Police Department spokesman Lt. Rob Ransweiler said Wednesday two officers arrived at the scene at about 2:10 p.m. Tuesday. Ransweiler says the shooting happened at 2:11 p.m.

He says police received the report about the mentally unstable person at 12:57 p.m. He says police did not immediately respond because they had other calls for service.

Police say the man refused to comply with instructions to remove a hand from his pants pocket, paced back and forth, then rapidly drew an object from the pocket, placed both hands together and extended them in a "shooting stance."

The officers simultaneously fired a handgun and an electric stun gun.

The victim has been identified as Alfred Olango, a refugee from Uganda.

___

1 p.m.

The man fatally shot by police in suburban San Diego has been identified as Alfred Olango, a refugee from Uganda.

Agnes Hassan, originally from Sudan, said she spent time in a refugee camp with Olango.

She said they both suffered to get the United States and described Olango as well-educated but mentally ill.

Olango's sister called police Tuesday afternoon and said he was acting erratically.

Two El Cajon officers who responded told him to raise his hands but police say instead Olango pulled something from his pocket and took what they described as a shooting stance.

One officer fired a Taser and the other shot Olango several times. Police later said Olango was unarmed.

Christopher Rice-Wilson, associated director of the civil rights group Alliance San Diego, questioned why one of the officers felt non-lethal force was appropriate while the other did not.

He was among those who identified Olango on Wednesday.

___

10:45 a.m.

Dozens of people have peacefully protested the fatal shooting of a black man by police in a San Diego suburb.

Demonstrators gathered outside the El Cajon police headquarters Wednesday, chanting "no killer cops" and "black lives matter."

The shooting happened Tuesday in a strip mall when officers responded to calls about a man acting erratically.

Police say he ignored commands and pulled an object from a pocket and pointed it in a "shooting stance."

Officers simultaneously fired a stun gun and a firearm.

Speakers at the demonstration included pastors who said they had spoken to the man's relatives.