Tropical Storm Matthew forms in eastern Caribbean

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados — Tropical Storm Matthew has formed in the eastern Caribbean and is lashing the Windward Islands with heavy rain and wind.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says Matthew has sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph) as it moves west. It's expected to bring rainfall of 4-8 inches (up to 15 centimetres ) across the Windward Islands and the southern portion of the Leeward Islands.

Tropical Storm warnings are in effect for Guadeloupe, Martinique, Barbados, Dominica, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and St. Lucia. Schools and most public offices have been closed across the region due to the storm.