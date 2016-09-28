Tropical Storm Matthew forms in eastern Caribbean
A
A
Share via Email
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados — Tropical Storm Matthew has formed in the eastern Caribbean and is lashing the Windward Islands with heavy rain and wind.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says Matthew has sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph) as it moves west. It's expected to bring rainfall of 4-8 inches (up to 15
Tropical Storm warnings are in effect for Guadeloupe, Martinique, Barbados, Dominica, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and St. Lucia. Schools and most public offices have been closed across the region due to the storm.
Matthew was