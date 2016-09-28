US extradites Rwandan academic to face genocide charges

KIGALI, Rwanda — A Rwandan academic who is accused of participating in this country's 1994 genocide has arrived home following his extradition from the United States.

Leopold Munyakazi was handed over to Rwandan police by U.S. officials at Kigali International Airport on Wednesday.

Richard Muhumuza, Rwanda's prosecutor-general, says the 65-year-old suspect is considered one of the key ideologues of the genocide in which over 800,000 ethnic Tutsis and moderate Hutus were killed by Hutu extremists.

Rwanda's government issued arrest warrants against Munyakazi in 2006 and 2008. He maintained his innocence over the years but lost court appeals to avoid extradition.