World figures to attend funeral of Israel's Shimon Peres

JERUSALEM — The following world figures will attend Shimon Peres' funeral in Jerusalem on Friday, according to Israel's Foreign Ministry:

— U.S. President Barack Obama

— Former U.S. President Bill Clinton and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton

— Pope Francis

— U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry

— Britain's Prince Charles

— Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

— French President Francois Hollande

— German President Joachim Gauck

— Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto

— Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull

