Clinton visits Iowa as early voting gets underway
WASHINGTON — Hillary Clinton is kicking off early voting in Iowa on Thursday with a major effort to boost support in the battleground state.
The Democratic presidential candidate will deliver a speech in Des Moines focusing on the childcare challenges faced by middle class families, according to a campaign aide.
Clinton backers also plan to host events in 10 Iowa cities on Thursday.
Organizing early voting was a key piece of President Barack Obama's strategy four years ago. More than 4 in ten Iowa voters cast ballots before Election Day in 2012.
