Several people hurt after train slams into New Jersey station

The commuter train crashed through a Hoboken station during the morning rush hour.

Emergency crews are on scene after a commuter train slammed into a New Jersey train station. Several people have been reported injured in the crash.

HOBOKEN, N.J. — A commuter train has crashed into a rail station in New Jersey during the morning rush hour, causing serious damage.

TV footage and photos from the scene Thursday morning show damage to the rail car and extensive structural damage to the Hoboken station.

Radio station WFAN anchor John Minko told New York radio station WINS that the train "went right through the barriers and into the reception area."

Rail service was suspended in and out of Hoboken, which is directly across the Hudson River from New York City.

Officials tend to people who were injured when the train crashed into the Hoboken station.

There is no word so far on any injuries.

Emergency crews are arriving on the scene.

This story has been corrected to show Hoboken is directly across the Hudson River from New York City.

