Several people hurt after train slams into New Jersey station
The commuter train crashed through a Hoboken station during the morning rush hour.
HOBOKEN, N.J. — A commuter train has crashed into a rail station in New Jersey during the morning rush hour, causing serious damage.
TV footage and photos from the scene Thursday morning show damage to the rail car and extensive structural damage to the Hoboken station.
Radio station WFAN anchor John Minko told New York radio station WINS that the train "went right through the barriers and into the reception area."
Rail service was suspended in and out of Hoboken, which is directly across the Hudson River from New York City.
There is no word so far on any injuries.
Emergency crews are arriving on the scene.
This story has been corrected to show Hoboken is directly across the Hudson River from New York City.