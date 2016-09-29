Families of US personnel ordered to leave Congo amid unrest

WASHINGTON — The State Department is halting most official U.S. government travel to the Democratic Republic of Congo and ordering family members of U.S. government personnel to leave the country.

Violent clashes broke out in Congo amid political turmoil earlier this month. Americans have been warned about travelling in the African nation for several weeks.

In an updated travel warning issued Thursday, the State Department says continued instability is being reported in Congo. The warning says the potential for civil unrest is high in parts of the capital, Kinshasa, and other major cities.

Congo's electoral commission has decided a presidential election scheduled for November won't be possible, sparking deadly clashes between security forces and demonstrators.