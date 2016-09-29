Gunmen kidnap executive director of Pakistan media house

PESHAWAR, Pakistan — A senior police official says gunmen have kidnapped the executive director of Pakistan's main media house in the northwestern city of Peshawar.

Mushtaq Khan said Thursday that Abid Abdullah, who arrived in Peshawar from Islamabad on Tuesday, was seized as he left for a hotel after visiting the local printer for the Jang, the largest circulation newspaper in the country.

Khan says Abdullah's driver told police that the unidentified gunmen intercepted their car late in the evening, and moved Abdullah into another vehicle and sped away.