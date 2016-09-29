Israel's ex-President Peres lies in state in parliament

JERUSALEM — The body of Israel's ninth President Shimon President is lying in state in the plaza of the Knesset, Israel's parliament.

Peres died Wednesday from complications following a stroke. He was 93.

Israelis will pay their respects throughout Thursday.

President Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and French President Francois Hollande are among scores of world leaders who will attend the funeral in the country's national cemetery in Jerusalem Friday. It is expected to be the largest such gathering in Israel since the funeral of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, assassinated by a Jewish nationalist in 1995.