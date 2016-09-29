White House lashes out at Congress after 9-11 bill vote
WASHINGTON — The White House lashed out at Congress on Thursday, a day after Republicans and Democrats overwhelmingly overrode President Barack Obama's veto of a bill to allow families of the
House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell both said the measure, the only law enacted over Obama's veto in his eight years as president, needed repairs. McConnell said the law may have "unintended ramifications," while Ryan said "there may be some work to be done" to make sure it doesn't lead to U.S. service members overseas being sued.
"Everybody was aware of who the potential beneficiaries were but nobody really had focused on the downside in terms of our international relationships," McConnell told reporters at a Capitol Hill news conference.
The legislation gives victims' families the right to sue in U.S. court for any role that elements of the Saudi government may have played in the 2001 attacks. Courts would be permitted to waive a claim of foreign sovereign immunity when an act of terrorism occurred inside U.S. borders.
Supporters said the families of
The White House had long raised concerns about the law, warning that it could have a chilling effect on Saudi Arabia's
But top lawmakers said the White House didn't press those warnings until it was too late and the popular bill was already
That earned McConnell and others a scathing response from the White House, which said lawmakers didn't know what they were voting for.
"What's true in elementary school is true in the United States Congress: Ignorance is not an excuse," said spokesman Josh Earnest.
With enough blame for the White House and Congress to go around, both sides engaged in finger-pointing.
Earnest said the president had publicly discussed the bill's potential negative impact in April. The Senate passed the bill by voice vote in May. The president, administration officials and other national security experts wrote letters detailing concerns in recent weeks — though many of the letters came after the House backed the bill on Sept. 9.
"I think what we've seen in the United States Congress is a pretty classic case of rapid onset buyer's remorse," Earnest said.
McConnell, R-Ky., said the White House was too slow to warn about the "potential consequences" of the measure. Both the House and Senate overwhelmingly overrode Obama's veto of the measure on Wednesday.
McConnell said he told the president recently that the
McConnell said the dynamic involving the bill — in which it picked up unstoppable election-year momentum — was what happens when there is "failure to communicate early about the potential consequences of a piece of legislation that was obviously very popular."
Other top Republicans and Democrats such as Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker, R-Tenn., are already working on proposed fixes to the law.
"We want to make sure that the
Associated Press writer Kathleen Hennessey contributed to this report.