Obama departs to Israel for Peres memorial service

WASHINGTON — President Barack Obama is flying to Israel to join dozens of world leaders at the funeral of Shimon Peres, the 93-year-old former prime minister, president and elder statesman.

Obama and Peres shared similar visions for a two-state solution to resolve the Israel-Palestinian conflict. Peres' son-in-law and personal physician, Dr. Rafi Walden, said Obama had called the family overnight Wednesday during Peres' final hours and spoke to Peres' daughter, Tzvia. Walden said the family was deeply moved.

Obama awarded Peres the Medal of Freedom, the United States' highest civilian honour , in 2012.

In turn, Peres bestowed the Medal of Distinction on Obama in 2013, making him the first sitting U.S. president to receive Israel's highest civilian honour .