Official says failure in Syria may leave Russia in quagmire

WASHINGTON — A senior State Department official says the failure of a cease-fire in Syria poses serious consequences for Moscow and gives the United States leverage.

During a congressional hearing Thursday, Antony Blinken says if the civil war in Syria escalates, Russia may become stuck in a quagmire and also will be seen as complicit with Syrian President Bashar Assad in the slaughter of Sunni Muslims.

Blinken is deputy secretary of state. He testified before the Republican-led Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

He says Russia can't win if the civil war in Syria escalates.

Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee, the committee's chairman, pressed Blinken for a Plan B in Syria after the truce brokered between the U.S. and Moscow collapsed about 10 days ago.