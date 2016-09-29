Ohio man charged with killing adult daughter has $4.5M bond

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — A man charged with murder in the shooting of his adult daughter at their suburban Cleveland home has had his bond increased to $4.5 million after a prosecutor told a judge he was a flight risk.

Sixty-three-year-old Jamal Mansour made a video appearance Thursday in Rocky River Municipal Court. Mansour told a judge Tuesday he accidentally shot 27-year-old Tahani Mansour.

Police say Jamal Mansour shot his daughter twice in the head during an argument early Tuesday.

Mansour's attorney says his client is "devastated" by what happened and isn't a flight risk.

Mansour came to the U.S. from Jordan in 1978. He's now a U.S. citizen.