Parks close Halloween ride amid charges of stereotyping

BUENA PARK, Calif. — A Halloween attraction at two California amusement parks has been closed amid accusations that it was offensive to the mentally ill.

KABC-TV reports the virtual reality attraction at Knott's Berry Farm and California Great America was originally called FearVR: 5150. The 5150 refers to California's state code for an involuntary psychiatric hold. The story line of the attraction focused on a patient in a hospital.

Among those criticizing the ride was pastor Rick Warren, who said it "stereotyped & stigmatized" mental illness. KTVU-TV reports National Alliance on Mental Illness-San Francisco Executive Director Anne Fischer called the attraction "incredibly damaging" for reinforcing a stereotype.