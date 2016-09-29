Pennsylvania mayor asked to resign for racist Facebook posts

YORK, Pa. — The mayor of a tiny central Pennsylvania town is being asked to resign over racist pictures on his Facebook page, including two depicting apes with captions referring to President Barack Obama and his family.

One image of a wagon full of orangutans refers to "moving day" at the White House.

Several West York borough council members say they want to see Mayor Charles Wasko leave office.

Wasko didn't respond to a Facebook message and wasn't answering his home telephone Thursday. Reached by the York Daily Record, he used a vulgar term to describe what's "going on up at the borough office."