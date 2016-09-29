Police rush to protect Puerto Rico official after shooting

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A former Puerto Rico secretary of state recovered Thursday from a scare in which bullets fired during a drive-by shooting hit a restaurant while he met with union leaders.

Police said David Bernier, who is running for governor this year, was not injured and wasn't a target of the shooting Wednesday night near La Casona restaurant in Santurce.

Bernier told reporters that he recalled hearing windows and doors cracking and saw bursts of cement dust.

"We realized it was a shootout," he said. "We all threw ourselves to the floor."

Police said people in one car fired into another vehicle as it drove past the restaurant. Officials said the shootout continued for many blocks until both cars crashed into other vehicles. Four people were hospitalized, and one person was in critical condition. Among those who received medical care was an elderly woman described by police as an innocent bystander.