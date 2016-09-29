Spain: Socialists in turmoil as board revolts against leader

MADRID — Spain's leading opposition Socialist party is in the throes of a crisis after nearly half of its executive board resigned in a rebellion against leader Pedro Sanchez.

The schism comes as Spain is about to enter its 10th month without a fully functioning government following two inconclusive elections in December and June.

Critics blame Sanchez for the Socialists' worst results ever in the elections. They also claim that his insistence on blocking attempts by acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to form a minority government and end the political impasse is damaging the country.

It is unclear whether Sanchez can continue as leader following the 17 resignations Wednesday.