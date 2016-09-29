The Latest: California measures could be $50M from record

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Latest on spending for and against California ballot initiatives (all times local):

5:55 p.m.

California could be about $50 million from a record number of contributions made to support or oppose ballot measures in one year.

Reports filed with the secretary of state's office ahead of a Thursday deadline show the 17 measures on California's November ballot have raised $389 million.

Data from the nonpartisan research group MapLight shows the most money ever spent on California initiatives in one election cycle was $438 million in 2008.

The National Institute on Money in State Politics data shows ballot-measure finances peaked at $471.5 million in 2008, which would indicate the 2016 measures are about $85 million from a record.

MapLight spokesman Bret Hendry says the organization removed duplicate contributions when one committee raised money for more than one proposition.

