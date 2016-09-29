The Latest: Teen's mother says family 'shocked and saddened'

TOWNVILLE, S.C. — The Latest on a shooting in a teenager is accused of killing his father and then wounding two students and a teacher at a nearby elementary school (all times local):

10 a.m.

The mother of a teen accused of killing his father and wounding several at a South Carolina elementary school says his family is "shocked and saddened."

In a statement Pastor James South provided to local media outlets, Tiffney Osborne says the family "cannot express the devastation we feel at the loss of our beloved Jeff."

Authorities said the shooting began Wednesday afternoon at the teen's house about 2 miles from the school, where he gunned down his 47-year-old father, Jeffrey Osborne.

Authorities have not released the suspect's name or age beyond saying he's a teen. South says Tiffney Osborne found out about the shooting through media reports.

A volunteer firefighter tackled the teen suspect after the school shooting. A teacher and one student were treated and released from an Anderson hospital. A second child was in critical condition at a hospital in Greenville.

___

9:45 a.m.

The South Carolina teacher wounded in a school shooting says she does not want to talk to the media right now.

A note on the door of Townville Elementary School teacher Meghan Hollingsworth's home Thursday morning says her family appreciates people's concern. But she asks those coming to her home to respect their privacy. The note says she's not interested in giving any interviews.

Anderson County sheriff's officials say the teacher and two students were shot Wednesday afternoon by a teenager after he killed his father at their home. She and one of the students were treated and released from a hospital. The second student was in critical condition in Greenville Memorial Hospital.

A volunteer fighter responding to a dispatch call tackled the teen who deputies think did the shooting.

___

9:15 a.m.

Anderson County sheriff's deputies are returning to an elementary school where they say a teenager shot two students and a teacher after killing his father at their home.

Sheriff's Lt. Sheila Cole said officers and forensic specialists are going back to Townville Elementary School on Thursday morning to resume their investigation.

A volunteer firefighter tackled the teen suspect after the shooting Wednesday afternoon. A teacher and one student were treated and released from an Anderson hospital. A second child was in critical condition at a hospital in Greenville.

Investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the shooting.

Authorities believe the teen shot and killed his father before going to the school. Officials said the teen had called his grandparents just before going to the school. The grandparents went to the house and found the boy's father dead.

___

2:50 a.m.

Authorities say a volunteer firefighter stopped a teenager who shot two students and a teacher outside a South Carolina elementary school after killing his father at home.

Anderson County Sheriff John Skipper says the shooter wounded the students and the teacher Wednesday afternoon outside rural Townville Elementary but was apprehended before he could get inside the building.

Skipper says firefighter Jamie Brock "just took him down." Brock is a 30-year veteran of the Townville Volunteer Fire Department just down the road from the school and arrived before other officers responding to a 911 call from the school.

Deputies arrived minutes later.