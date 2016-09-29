The Latest: Ex-personnel secretary sentenced to 6 years

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Latest on the sentencing of Tim Longmeyer, a former high-ranking Kentucky official convicted of bribery:

3:30 p.m.

A former high-ranking Kentucky official at the centre of a kickback scheme has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison.

Tim Longmeyer was sentenced to 70 months on Thursday by U.S. District Judge Karen Caldwell.

Longmeyer pleaded guilty in April to a federal bribery charge for using his influence as head of Kentucky's Personnel Cabinet to steer contracts to a public relations firm. Longmeyer admitted receiving more than $200,000 in kickbacks.

Longmeyer served as personnel secretary during former Democratic Gov. Steve Beshear's administration. Beshear's son, Attorney General Andy Beshear, hired Longmeyer as his top deputy. Longmeyer resigned days before the case against him became public.

The scandal proved an embarrassment to the Beshear family amid their ongoing feud with current Republican Gov. Matt Bevin.

Prosecutors say Longmeyer directed some of the money in the kickback scheme to Andy Beshear's campaign for attorney general.

An affidavit from an FBI agent said Beshear had no knowledge of the scheme.

___

2 p.m.

A former high-ranking Kentucky official is due in court for sentencing on his bribery conviction.

Tim Longmeyer pleaded guilty in April to using his influence as head of Kentucky's Personnel Cabinet to steer contracts to a public relations firm. Longmeyer admitting receiving more than $200,000 in kickbacks.

Longmeyer served as personnel secretary during former Democratic Gov. Steve Beshear's administration. Beshear's son, Attorney General Andy Beshear, hired Longmeyer as his top deputy. The scandal proved an embarrassment to the Beshear family amid their ongoing public feud with current Republican Gov. Matt Bevin.

Longmeyer resigned days before charges against him were announced.

Prosecutors say Longmeyer directed some of the money in the kickback scheme to Andy Beshear's campaign for attorney general.