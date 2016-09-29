The Latest: Investigators probe mom's disappearance at sea

BOSTON — The Latest on the mystery surrounding a man who was rescued at sea after floating for a week on a life raft (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

A Rhode Island police department says state and federal law enforcement agencies are involved in an investigation into a Connecticut woman's disappearance during a mother-and-son fishing trip.

Linda Carman's son, Nathan Carman, was rescued from a life raft by a passing freighter Sunday after seven days on the Atlantic. But his mother is still missing, and authorities say she is presumed to have drowned.

The chief of the police department in South Kingstown, Rhode Island, said Thursday it is investigating "the facts and circumstances" surrounding Linda Carman's disappearance along with state and federal authorities in Vermont, Connecticut and Massachusetts.

___

10:40 a.m.

The mother of a man rescued from a life raft in the Atlantic once told her attorney that her son could not have been responsible for the unsolved 2013 slaying of his grandfather.

Twenty-two-year-old Nathan Carman was rescued Sunday after seven days at sea, but his mother Linda Carman, who was with him on fishing trip, is missing and presumed dead.

Nathan Carman had been a suspect in the shooting of John Chakalos, a wealthy real estate developer.

An attorney who represented Linda Carman, Gerald Klein, says she was convinced her son did not kill her father because he had gone fishing with her in the early morning hours on the night Chakalos was killed.

___

1:40 a.m.

A man who was rescued from a life raft after seven days on the Atlantic says suspicions about his account of the sinking of his boat are compounding his grief over the apparent drowning of his mother.

Twenty-two-year-old Nathan Carman was picked up by a passing freighter Sunday about 100 miles off the coast of Massachusetts after what he said was a week adrift that began when his aluminum fishing boat sank during a mother-and-son fishing trip.

Coast Guard officials interviewed Carman and police have searched his Vermont home as part of their investigation.

Carman says he loved his mother and is still trying to come to terms with the tragedy.