The Latest: Suspect in Anchorage fatal shooting surrenders
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Latest on a fatal Anchorage shooting (all times local):
1:30 p.m.
A man sought in the attempted robbery and fatal shooting of an Anchorage woman is in custody.
Anchorage police say 19-year-old Alonzo Tofpi Steward turned himself in at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at police headquarters.
Steward is the fourth person held in the Sept. 22 shooting of 40-year-old Paula Zorawski, who died Wednesday.
Police say Zorawski answered the door of her home northeast of Russian Jack Springs Park and was shot.
A day later, police arrested two 18-year-old men, Michael Fitzgerald and Tommy Hunter Higgs III, on assault, robbery and drug charges.
On Wednesday, 18-year-old Savon Berry was arrested at his home on the same charges.
11:30 a.m.
An Anchorage woman shot during an attempted robbery died Wednesday.
Anchorage police on Wednesday arrested a third suspect in the case and are seeking a fourth.
Police say 40-year-old Paula Zorawski on Sept. 22 answered the door of her home northeast of Russian Jack Springs Park and was shot.
A day later, police arrested two 18-year-old men, Michael Fitzgerald and Tommy Hunter Higgs III. They remain jailed on charges of assault, robbery and drug misconduct.
Police on Wednesday arrested 18-year-old Savon Berry on the same charges. He was arrested at his home.
An arrest warrant has been issued for 19-year-old Alonzo Tofpi Steward. Police describe him as 5-foot-9, 180-pound African-American man with black hair and brown eyes.