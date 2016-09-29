The Latest: Suspect in Anchorage fatal shooting surrenders

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Latest on a fatal Anchorage shooting (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

A man sought in the attempted robbery and fatal shooting of an Anchorage woman is in custody.

Anchorage police say 19-year-old Alonzo Tofpi Steward turned himself in at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at police headquarters.

Steward is the fourth person held in the Sept. 22 shooting of 40-year-old Paula Zorawski, who died Wednesday.

Police say Zorawski answered the door of her home northeast of Russian Jack Springs Park and was shot.

A day later, police arrested two 18-year-old men, Michael Fitzgerald and Tommy Hunter Higgs III, on assault, robbery and drug charges.

On Wednesday, 18-year-old Savon Berry was arrested at his home on the same charges.

___

11:30 a.m.

An Anchorage woman shot during an attempted robbery died Wednesday.

Anchorage police on Wednesday arrested a third suspect in the case and are seeking a fourth.

Police say 40-year-old Paula Zorawski on Sept. 22 answered the door of her home northeast of Russian Jack Springs Park and was shot.

A day later, police arrested two 18-year-old men, Michael Fitzgerald and Tommy Hunter Higgs III. They remain jailed on charges of assault, robbery and drug misconduct.

Police on Wednesday arrested 18-year-old Savon Berry on the same charges. He was arrested at his home.