The Latest: Syrian military video shows Aleppo destruction
BEIRUT — The Latest on the conflict in Syria (all times local):
12:40 p.m.
Syria's military has released a video of its new advances in the contested Syrian city of Aleppo, showing destruction and ruins in a
The video released Thursday shows damaged traditional buildings, with arched ceilings and stone walls, in the Farafra
Syria's government claimed it had repelled rebels from Farafra Tuesday, in the first such advance in old Aleppo. Since last week, the government has waged a major air campaign in Aleppo and threatened a wide ground offensive. The charity Doctors Without Borders says more than 270 civilians have been killed in the advance.
12:00 p.m.
A top Russian diplomat says a United States' threat to halt
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov on Thursday rejected Washington's calls for a seven-day pause in hostilities, but said Russia is willing to support a 48-hour truce for humanitarian purposes.
Ryabkov's comments follow U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry's warning that the U.S. will stop
Ryabkov was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying of the U.S. that "a certain emotional breakdown occurred."
He also reiterated Russia's stance that a seven-day pause in the Aleppo offensive would give militant groups time to regroup.
