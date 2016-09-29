The Latest: The Latest:

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the 2016 presidential campaign (All times EDTl):

5:00 a.m.

Hillary Clinton is kicking off early voting in Iowa on Thursday with a major effort to boost support in the battleground state.

The Democratic presidential candidate will deliver a speech in Des Moines focusing on the childcare challenges faced by middle class families, according to a campaign aide.

Clinton backers also plan to host events in 10 Iowa cities on Thursday.

Organizing early voting was a key piece of President Barack Obama's strategy four years ago. More than 4 in ten Iowa voters cast ballots before Election Day in 2012.

4:45 a.m.

Third Party presidential candidate Gary Johnson has had another "Aleppo moment"

It happened Wednesday evening as the Libertarian Party standard-bearer appeared with his running mate, William Weld, for a nationally broadcast town hall on MSNBC.

Program moderator Chris Matthews asked Johnson to name any foreign leader he had admired.

"Any one of the continents, any country," Matthews said. "Name one foreign leader that you respect and look up to. Anybody?

Johnson sighed, saying after a strained pause, "I guess I'm having an Aleppo moment." He was alluding to his failure on a recent "Morning Joe" show to answer when asked "What is Aleppo," a Syrian city caught in the maelstrom of the protracted civil war.