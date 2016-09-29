The Latest: Wildfire in California mountains grows

MORGAN HILL, Calif. — The Latest on California wildfires (all times local):

6:30 a.m.

Officials say a wildfire threatening hundreds of structures in a remote area of California's Santa Cruz Mountains continues to grow.

Cal Fire Battalion Chief Jeremy Rahn said Thursday that the flames have scorched more than 6 square miles of trees and dry brush in steep terrain south of San Jose.

At least 325 structures are in the path of the fire, which is 22 per cent contained.

Mandatory evacuations were lifted Wednesday for Santa Cruz County, but evacuation orders remain in effect for neighbouring Santa Clara County, where most of the threatened structures are located.