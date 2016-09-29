News / World

UK's most senior police officer retiring February

Britain's Metropolitan Police Commissioner Bernard Hogan-Howe speaks to media at the Metropolitan Police Control Centre in central London, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016. Hogan-Howe, Britain's most senior police officer, has announced he'll retire in February, seven months before his contract expires. (Nick Ansell/PA via AP)

LONDON — Britain's most senior police officer has announced he'll retire in February, seven months before his contract expires.

Bernard Hogan-Howe's resignation comes amid suggestions of tensions with London Mayor Sadiq Khan — though the newly elected leader denied he was behind the decision. It also comes before the release of a report on police handling of historic child sex abuse claims.

Hogan-Howe says he'll remain in his post to offer time to find a successor.

The 58-year-old Metropolitan Police commissioner's achievements included a successful 2012 London Olympics and an 18- per cent drop in London's crime rate.

But the latter part of his tenure has been dogged by controversy over Operation Midland, a two-year investigation into claims that VIPs were linked to pedophile rings. No one has been charged.

