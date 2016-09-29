UK's most senior police officer retiring February

LONDON — Britain's most senior police officer has announced he'll retire in February, seven months before his contract expires.

Bernard Hogan-Howe's resignation comes amid suggestions of tensions with London Mayor Sadiq Khan — though the newly elected leader denied he was behind the decision. It also comes before the release of a report on police handling of historic child sex abuse claims.

Hogan-Howe says he'll remain in his post to offer time to find a successor.

The 58-year-old Metropolitan Police commissioner's achievements included a successful 2012 London Olympics and an 18- per cent drop in London's crime rate.