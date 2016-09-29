US tried to deport slain refugee twice

EL CAJON, Calif. — The Latest on the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man in El Cajon, California (all times are local):

8 a.m.

U.S. authorities tried twice to deport the unarmed black man fatally shot by police in El Cajon, California, but his native Uganda refused to take him.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Thursday in a statement to The Associated Press that Alfred Olango stopped reporting to officers in February 2015. Spokeswoman Virginia Kice didn't know if officers tried to find him after that.

Olango arrived as a refugee in 1991 and was ordered deported in 2002 after being convicted on drug charges. He was released under a U.S. Supreme Court ruling barring detention of foreign nationals if deportation is unlikely.

Immigration authorities took Olango into custody in 2009 after a firearms conviction but were again unable to obtain travel documents.

___

1:30 a.m.

It took more than an hour for police to arrive at the shopping centre in a San Diego suburb where a distressed black man had been wandering into traffic. It took about a minute for him to be shot and killed.

Alfred Olango pulled a large electronic cigarette, known as a vape pen, from his pocket and pointed at the police officer who fired, while a second officer stood nearby trying to subdue him with a stun gun, El Cajon police said.