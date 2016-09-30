Albania police seize 3 tonnes of cannabis, 13,000 plants
A
A
Share via Email
TIRANA, Albania — Albanian police say they have seized three metric tons of cannabis and destroyed some 13,000 plants in a northern district.
A statement Friday said that a day earlier in Mat, 90
This year police have destroyed more than 1.8 million plants, three times more than last year, and seized tons of the drugs destined for Italy, Greece, Kosovo and Montenegro.
Albania was a major cannabis producer in Europe three years ago, when the government made fighting it a main focus of its work.