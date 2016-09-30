Anti-wildlife trafficking group lauds Thai ivory crackdown

BANGKOK — A major conservation group has praised Thailand for a huge drop in sales of ivory items resulting from an official crackdown aimed at shedding the country's image as a centre for the illicit trade in wildlife goods.

The wildlife trade monitoring network TRAFFIC announced this week at a meeting in South Africa of CITES, the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, that it had found a 96 per cent drop in ivory openly for sale in Bangkok's markets, from a high of 7,421 items in 2014 to 283 products this June.