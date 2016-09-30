Video: Angry man smashes iPhones at Apple store in France

A French man with a metal boules ball had some opinions on Apple customer service, and he took it out on their merchandise at a Dijon store.

Naturally, iPhone-equipped customers were in the store to record the whole thing.

The unidentified man in dark sunglasses was carrying the ball in a large glove when he entered the store, and quickly put that ball to work on smashing thousands of dollars worth of iPhones and computers while alarms screamed.

“Apple is a company that violated European consumers’ rights,” he said between smashes. “They refused to reimburse me."

“I told them, ‘Give me my money back,’” he added. “They said no.”

The disgruntled customer then got back to work on smashing some of the world’s most lusted after gadgets, headphone jack or no, before security intervened and he left the store.