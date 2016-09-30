Attack on train kills at least 3 in Republic of Congo

BRAZZAVILLE, Republic of the Congo — A police spokesman says armed men have attacked a train carrying security forces in Republic of Congo's Pool region, killing several people.

Auxence Itoua Langa said Friday that individuals opened fire with automatic weapons on a group of gendarmes about 40 kilometres (25 miles) south of the capital, Brazzaville. He said several people died, but did not give a figure.

A police official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not permitted to speak to media, said the conductor and two gendarmes died.

The army has been deployed in the region since April after attacks by former militiamen known as Ninjas Nsiloulou killed at least 17 people. Amnesty International said the military launched airstrikes then, killing 30.